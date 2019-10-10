NEWARK, N.J. —Leon Draisaitl scored the only goal in the shootout to give the undefeated Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the winless New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Draisaitl, who also scored in regulation, connected in the third round of the shootout as the Oilers improved to 4-0-0.

James Neal and Connor McDavid also had Oilers goals. Mikko Koskinen stopped 28 shots.

Kyle Palmieri, Nikita Gusev and Damon Severson scored for New Jersey (0-2-2). Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves.

Severson scored late in the third period to give the Devils their third lead of the game. Severson, set up by Taylor Hall, scored his first of the season from the bottom of the left circle with 4:25 remaining.

The lead did not stand as McDavid forced the overtime, scoring a power-play goal with 1:06 left in regulation.

The whistle blew as McDavid knocked the puck past Blackwood on a scramble in front. The referees went to a video review before confirming the tying goal.

PENGUINS 2, DUCKS 1: Jake Guentzel scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period to give host Pittsburgh a win over previously unbeaten Anaheim.

Guentzel finished Sidney Crosby’s backhand feed from the slot at 7:24 of the third. Guentzel has five goals in five career games against the Ducks, including his second career hat trick last season.

Crosby also scored a power-play goal, his second of the season. He has multiple points in five of his last 10 games against Anaheim.

Matt Murray made 31 saves for the Penguins. He needs one more win to reach 100 in the NHL.

LIGHTNING 7, MAPLE LEAFS 3: Nikita Kucherov scored twice and finished with four points, Brayden Point had two goals and an assist in his season debut and Tampa Bay won at Toronto.

Steven Stamkos added a goal and three assists and Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay.

Anthony Cirelli had three assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves as the Lightning snapped a two-game slide.

RED WINGS 4, CANADIENS 2: Anthony Mantha scored his sixth goal of the season and visiting Detroit snapped a nine-game losing streak against Montreal.

Darren Helm, Tyler Bertuzzi and Luke Glendenning also scored for the Red Wings, who have three wins in four games this season.

Defenseman Danny Dekeyser had two assists and Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves on 35 shots.

Joel Armia and Max Domi scored for the Canadiens, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back following a 5-4 overtime loss in Buffalo. Carey Price stopped 30 of 33 shots.

BLUES 6, SENATORS 4: David Perron’s second goal of the game proved to be the winner as St. Louis won at Ottawa.

Oskar Sundqvist, Jay Bouwmeester and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and three assists and Jake Allen made 25 saves in his season debut.

NOTES

HURRICANES: Forward Jordan Martinook is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks with a core muscle injury.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous