Mainers for Health and Parental Choice, a political action committee, has raised $161,841 this year for a campaign to overturn a new state law to limit exemptions for childhood vaccinations in Maine. Another PAC set up to defend the vaccination law, Maine Families for Vaccines, was created in late September and has not reported any contributions.
SOURCE: Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices
INTERACTIVE: Julia McCue
Search the database to see who donated to Mainers for Health and Parental Choice:
|Name
|Town
|State
|Amount
|Employer
|Occupation
|Name
|Town
|State
|Amount
|Employer
|Occupation
