The Westbrook American reported on Oct. 14, 1959, that Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hawkes of Conant Street in Westbrook were on a motor trip through Canada.
A Gorham native, Herbert J. Lombard, died at age 94 in a Massachusetts hospital. He was born in Gorham in 1864.
