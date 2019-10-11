Library activities

The Bridgton Public Library will hold its last book sale of the year in the parking lot at the Book Shed from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, weather permitting. Many new donations have come in so there will be amazing deals and plenty to choose from.

On Oct. 22, an Introduction to Homeschooling program will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the library. This program is free and open to anyone interested in learning about the process and resources available for homeschooling in the region.

For more information about either event, call 647-2472.

New recovery center programs

A nonjudgmental peer support group called Alternatives to Suicide, or Alt2Su, will meet at 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Lakes Region Recovery Center, 25 Hospital Drive, behind the old hospital. This group is for those who struggle with thoughts of suicide. There is no need to call ahead to attend.

Former staff writer for The Bridgton News Gail Geraghty will lead a creative writing group to help with the process of recovery on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., and a free yoga class will be offered at LRRC on Thursdays, Oct. 10 and 24.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, free testing for hepatitis C and HIV will available between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. This service is confidential and open to the public.

To learn more about LRRC programs please call 803-8707.

Thanksgiving baskets

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St., and the First Congregational Church of Bridgton, 33 South High St., will again provide Thanksgiving meal baskets for needy Bridgton families this year. Eligible participants must be residents of Bridgton. Applications for a basket may be picked up at St. Joseph Church from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays or at First Congregational Church from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays. Applications are also available at the Bridgton Food Pantry, 214 Main St., and the Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St. Applications must be returned to either church office by Nov. 1. Cash donations to help fill the baskets can be mailed to the church addresses above: First Congregational Church Attn: Debbie McBride or St. Joseph Church Attn: Michele Porter. Please write Thanksgiving Baskets in the memo field.

Gallery 302 gems

Join Gallery 302 on Saturday, Oct. 12, as local artist and gemologist Jim Mann presents “An Antique Roadshow” on his experiences mining gemstones in Maine and shows “one-of-a-kind” pieces from all over the world. Sign up early for this event as seats are limited. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main St. in Bridgton. For more information call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

