WINDHAM — The next Speak Out, hosted by Patrick Corey, will be a Windham Town Council candidates’ night.
The show will take place on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 8 School Road.
It can be viewed on Channel 1303, on the town website or on Facebook.
