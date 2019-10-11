METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have listed running back Alvin Kamara as questionable for Sunday’s game in Jacksonville because of an ankle injury that limited his practice time on Thursday and sidelined him entirely from practice on Friday.

Kamara, who routinely catches passes out of the backfield and also lines up at times as a receiver, has 583 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage for New Orleans (4-1). He’s rushed 75 times for 342 yards and one TD.

Saints Coach Sean Payton has declined to discuss when or how Kamara got hurt. He was not on the injury report on Wednesday, three days after having 62 yards rushing and 42 yards receiving in a victory over Tampa Bay.

The Saints have ruled out receiver Tre’Quan Smith, who left Sunday’s game because of an ankle injury. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who missed last weekend’s game after injuring his neck in Week 4, also has been ruled out despite returning to practice on a limited basis.

Quarterback Drew Brees will miss his fourth straight start since his Week 2 thumb injury.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh ruled quarterback Mason Rudolph out for Sunday night’s visit to the Los Angeles Chargers while he continues to recover from a concussion, meaning undrafted rookie free agent Devlin Hodges will get the start when the Steelers (1-4) faces the Chargers (2-3).

Rudolph was limited in practice all week after getting knocked unconscious by Baltimore’s Earl Thomas in the third quarter of an overtime loss to the Ravens. Hodges completed 7 of 9 passes for 68 yards and scrambled once for 21 yards after coming in for Rudolph.

• Thomas told ESPN he was fined $21,000 for his hit on Rudolph.

According to ESPN, Thomas plans to appeal the fine.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle could be without starting linemen Duane Brown and D.J. Fluker for Sunday’s game at Cleveland.

Brown and Fluker were both listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. Fluker left Seattle’s game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a hamstring injury, while Brown has played through a biceps injury for a couple weeks.

EAGLES: Philadelphia will be missing several key players when it visits Minnesota, including wide receiver DeSean Jackson, cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox and running back Darren Sproles.

CHARGERS: Tight end Hunter Henry took part in all drills during practice Friday, leaving open the possibility that he could play in Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Henry has missed the last four games because of a knee injury. This is the first time he has participated in a full practice since the injury occurred during the Sept. 8 opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

TITANS: Tennessee has ruled linebackers Cameron Wake and Sharif Finch for Sunday’s game at Denver.

