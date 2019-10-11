PORTLAND — A scam designed to falsely inflate online reviews is sending free packages to unsuspecting Maine residents.
News Center Maine reports that in order to improve ratings on a particular item, companies will send the item to a customer in order to register the product as a “verified purchase.” The company then creates a false and flattering review of the product.
Amazon says they are aware of the problem and they are working to “ban all vendors and reviewers who abuse the system.”
The Better Business Bureau says that if you are the victim of this scam someone was able to access your Amazon account information.
