Authorities in Androscoggin County are calling on the public for its help in locating a Durham man who went missing recently.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said Bruce Lieberman of Durham recently disappeared – no date as to when he went missing was given in a press release posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Sunday.

Lieberman may be driving a red 2016 Jeep Patriot sport utility vehicle with temporary license plates. If anyone has seen or heard from him within the past 24 hours, they are being asked to call the Androscoggin County Communications Center at 753-2599.

Lieberman is described as 6-feet tall and weighing around 260 pounds. He has a goatee and is bald.

