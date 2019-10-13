BOSTON — Tuukka Rask stopped 31 shots in his 46th career shutout, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils to win their home opener on Saturday night.

Brad Marchand, Joakim Nordstrom and Patrice Bergeron scored in the Bruins’ first game on home ice since losing 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals against the St. Louis Blues in June. Boston won its first three road games this season before a 4-2 loss at Colorado on Thursday night.

Cory Schneider stopped 29 shots for the Devils, who are 0-3-2.

Boston led 2-0 after one period, getting a pair of goals in the first 12 minutes.

Marchand put the Bruins on the scoreboard 3:33 in when he skated to the high slot and fired a wrist shot past a screened Schneider.

Nordstrom doubled the lead with 8:38 left in the period. Sean Kuraly corralled a rebound in the slot and backhanded the puck to Chris Wagner, whose pass in front of the crease was finished off by Nordstrom.

Bergeron made it 3-0 on a power-play goal with 46 seconds left in the second period, poking in a rebound of Marchand’s shot from the right circle.

Former Bruins defenseman Ted Green died Tuesday at age 79, the team announced Saturday. Green spent his first 11 NHL seasons with Boston and helped the team to Stanley Cup titles in 1970 and 1972.

OILERS 4, RANGERS 1: Connor McDavid scored the tiebreaking goal and Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, all in the third period, as visiting Edmonton got its season-opening fifth straight win.

SENATORS 4, LIGHTNING 2: Vladislav Namestnikov scored his first two goals for his new team late in the third period, lifting Ottawa past visiting Tampa Bay for its first win of the season.

Colin White and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored as the Senators ended a franchise-worst 0-3-0 start. Craig Anderson stopped 19 shots. Ondrej Palat and Luke Witkowski scored for Tampa Bay, and Curtis McElhinney stopped 30 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, RED WINGS 2: Ilya Mikheyev broke a 1-1 tie in the final minute of the second period when he beat goalie Jimmy Howard to a loose puck, and Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak with a win at Detroit.

KINGS 7, PREDATORS 4: Alex Iafallo scored the tiebreaking goal with 59 seconds to play, and Los Angeles won its home opener despite blowing a three-goal lead in the third period.

BLUE JACKETS 3, HURRICANES 2: Markus Nutivaara, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored and visiting Columbus handed Carolina its first loss of the season.

Dubois overpowered Brock McGinn on a rush from the opposite blue line and lifted a backhander past James Reimer to snap a 2-2 tie early in the third period.

Carolina entered the game with a 5-0-0 record for the first time in franchise history.

