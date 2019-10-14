Arrests

10/4 at 9:18 p.m. Anthony M. Pizzo, 36, of Legion Road, was arrested on Legion Road by Officer Dennis Ryder on an outstanding warrant.

10/10 at 2:17 p.m. Antonio DiMillo, 56, of Capisic Street, Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Steve Townsend on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

10/1 at 10:23 a.m. Molly M. Horgan, 26, of Winn Road, was issued a summons on Bucknam Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/3 at 8:04 a.m. Kevin M. Pesce, 45, of Annies Way, Gorham, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

10/9 at 10:40 a.m. A 17-year-old male was issued a summons on Woodville Road by Officer Robert Susi on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

Fire calls

10/4 at 11:34 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

10/4 at 2:20 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/4 at 3:03 p.m. Lines down on Middle Road.

10/4 at 3:46 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/4 at 4:05 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

10/5 at 7:53 a.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.

10/5 at 7:56 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/5 at 8:26 a.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.

10/5 at 9:05 a.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.

10/5 at 12:50 p.m. Odor of smoke on Lakeside Drive.

10/5 at 9:22 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.

10/5 at 9:49 p.m. Water issue on Phillips Road.

10/6 at 12:17 p.m. Criminal mischief on Foreside Road.

10/6 at 6:01 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/6 at 8:22 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

10/7 at 6:23 a.m. Alarm on Woodville Road.

10/7 at 3:39 p.m. Gas spill on Maine Turnpike.

10/7 at 5:18 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/7 at 5:24 p.m. Abandoned motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

10/7 at 7:09 p.m. Alarm on Brackett Road.

10/8 at 7:59 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

10/8 at 8:20 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/8 at 5:26 p.m. Odor of smoke on Brook Road.

10/8 at 8:56 p.m. K-9 tracking on Adams Drive.

10/9 at 9:18 a.m. Alarm on Gilsland Farm Road.

10/9 at 12:37 p.m. Alarm at Colonial Village.

10/9 at 4:33 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

10/9 at 7:01 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Ricker Road.

10/10 at 12:56 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

10/10 at 5:51 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Brook Road.

10/10 at 6:26 a.m. Accident on Brook Road.

10/10 at 8:11 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Washington Avenue Extension.

10/10 at 12:35 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

10/10 at 1:04 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/10 at 5:04 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

10/10 at 7:36 p.m. Accident on Woods Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Oct. 4-7.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: