Arrests
10/4 at 9:18 p.m. Anthony M. Pizzo, 36, of Legion Road, was arrested on Legion Road by Officer Dennis Ryder on an outstanding warrant.
10/10 at 2:17 p.m. Antonio DiMillo, 56, of Capisic Street, Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Steve Townsend on an outstanding warrant.
Summonses
10/1 at 10:23 a.m. Molly M. Horgan, 26, of Winn Road, was issued a summons on Bucknam Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating under the influence.
10/3 at 8:04 a.m. Kevin M. Pesce, 45, of Annies Way, Gorham, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days.
10/9 at 10:40 a.m. A 17-year-old male was issued a summons on Woodville Road by Officer Robert Susi on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.
Fire calls
10/4 at 11:34 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.
10/4 at 2:20 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
10/4 at 3:03 p.m. Lines down on Middle Road.
10/4 at 3:46 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
10/4 at 4:05 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.
10/5 at 7:53 a.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.
10/5 at 7:56 a.m. Assist Cumberland.
10/5 at 8:26 a.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.
10/5 at 9:05 a.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.
10/5 at 12:50 p.m. Odor of smoke on Lakeside Drive.
10/5 at 9:22 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.
10/5 at 9:49 p.m. Water issue on Phillips Road.
10/6 at 12:17 p.m. Criminal mischief on Foreside Road.
10/6 at 6:01 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
10/6 at 8:22 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
10/7 at 6:23 a.m. Alarm on Woodville Road.
10/7 at 3:39 p.m. Gas spill on Maine Turnpike.
10/7 at 5:18 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
10/7 at 5:24 p.m. Abandoned motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
10/7 at 7:09 p.m. Alarm on Brackett Road.
10/8 at 7:59 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.
10/8 at 8:20 a.m. Assist Cumberland.
10/8 at 5:26 p.m. Odor of smoke on Brook Road.
10/8 at 8:56 p.m. K-9 tracking on Adams Drive.
10/9 at 9:18 a.m. Alarm on Gilsland Farm Road.
10/9 at 12:37 p.m. Alarm at Colonial Village.
10/9 at 4:33 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.
10/9 at 7:01 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Ricker Road.
10/10 at 12:56 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.
10/10 at 5:51 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Brook Road.
10/10 at 6:26 a.m. Accident on Brook Road.
10/10 at 8:11 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Washington Avenue Extension.
10/10 at 12:35 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.
10/10 at 1:04 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
10/10 at 5:04 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.
10/10 at 7:36 p.m. Accident on Woods Road.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Oct. 4-7.
