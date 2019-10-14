UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Devon Toews scored at 1:13 of overtime to complete a stunning late-game comeback by the New York Islanders as they downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Monday.

The Blues seemed to have the game well in hand in the closing minutes before Brock Nelson scored 14:29 of the third. Mathew Barzal then tied the game at 19:33 off a scramble in front with Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss pulled for an extra attacker.

That set the stage for Toews’ goal. Barzel and Nelson had the assists. Griess made 21 saves for the win.

Goals from Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko had given the Blues at 2-0 lead.

PANTHERS 6, DEVILS 4: Mackenzie Weegar scored the tying goal and set up Noel Acciari for the go-ahead tally as visiting Florida rallied from a three-goal deficit to to beat winless New Jersey.

Brett Connolly scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dandonov also had goals as the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 shots as he improved his career mark against the Devils to 17-5-1.

Pavel Zacha, Taylor Hall, Jesper Bratt and Will Butcher scored for the Devils, who fell to 0-4-2. Cory Schneider made 28 saves.

It is the Devils’ worst start to a season since beginning 2013-14 with seven straight losses (0-4-3).

WILD 2, SENATORS 0: Alex Stalock stopped 26 shots as visiting Minnesota picked up its first win of the season.

Victor Rask and Zach Parise scored third-period goals for the Wild (1-4-0).

SABRES 4, STARS 0: Buffalo rookie forward Victor Olofsson set an NHL record by becoming the first player to score his first seven career goals on the power play, Carter Hutton made 25 saves to earn his first shutout of the season, and the host Sabres continued their hot start.

Sam Reinhart, Jeff Skinner and Marcus Johansson had the other goals and Jack Eichel had two assists for the Sabres. Olofsson also had an assist.

Buffalo (5-0-1) has earned a point in its first six games for the first time since the team went 6-0-2 through its first eight games of the 2008-09 season. The Sabres’ 4-0 start at home is their best since 2006-07.

AVALANCHE 6, CAPITALS 3: Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists to help Colorado win at Washington.

Erik Johnson, Nikita Zadorov and Matt Nieto also scored as Colorado improved to 5-0-0. Nathan MacKinnon added an empty-net goal and had an assist for the Avalanche, who scored on their first three shots of the game.

NOTES

RED WINGS: Senior vice president Jim Devellano has had surgery to remove a non-cancerous brain tumor.

The team said the surgery was successful, adding Devellano, 76, is resting comfortably in a hospital and is expected to have a full and speedy recovery.

