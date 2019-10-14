BRUNSWICK – André M. Labrie, 73, of Meadowbrook Road, died Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Biddeford, Dec. 3, 1945, the son of Oscar Flourence Roy Labrie.

He attended Biddeford schools and was a 1964 graduate of St. Louis High School. Andy received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from University of Maine in 1968. On March 22, 1969 Andy married Joan C. Sczymecki. Andy worked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a mechanical engineer for 20 years. He then worked at Supervision of Shipbuilding in Bath as a mechanical engineer until retiring in 2009. He enjoyed sailing and motorcycle riding but mostly spending time with and loving his family and friends.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and Knights of Columbus. Andy also enjoyed St. Charles choir, being a eucharist minister and taking part in many church activities.

Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Joan C. Sczymecki Labrie of Brunswick; one son, Shawn Labrie of Hollis and spouse, Diane, a daughter, Jodi Trierweiler and spouse, Dan of Chesapeake Va.; one brother, Fern Labrie and spouse, Rose of Biddeford, a sister, Pauline Laverriere and spouse, Leo of Biddeford, a sister, Yvette Laverriere and deceased husband, Guy of Biddeford; also survived by three granddaughters, Mckayla and spouse, Luke, Portia and Mariah; three great-grandchildren, Mayson, Lorelei, Andy and one on the way.

Andy you are in all our hearts. We thank you for being the most wonderful husband, dad and pepérè. We were blessed with the best.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17 at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saint’s Parish, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick. A reception will immediately follow in St. Charles Parish Hall.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to either the

American Diabetes Association

45 Forest Ave.

Portland, ME 04101

or to the

American Cancer Society

1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300

Topsham, ME 04086

