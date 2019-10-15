Arrests

10/7 at 3:51 p.m. Ryan Pellegrini, 40, of Richardson Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Richard Ross on Richardson Street.

10/11 at 9 p.m. Robert Drovin, 50, of Heath Lane, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Ryan Kaake at an undisclosed location.

Summonses

9/25 Bruce Wright, 48, of Edgecomb, was issued a summons by Cpl. Mark Steele on Washington Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

10/9 Rachel McCray, 27, of Middle Street, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at Middle and Granite streets on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

10/7 at 12:15 p.m. Tree down on Elm Street.

10/7 at 8:46 p.m. Wire down on Bluff Road.

10/8 at 9:49 a.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

10/8 at 11:49 a.m. Rescue assist on High Street.

10/8 at 11:36 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

11/9 at 7:58 p.m. Elevator alarm on Centre Street.

11/9 at 10:29 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Brunswick Road.

10/10 at 8:10 p.m. Elevator rescue on Washington Street.

10/10 at 12:01 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

10/11 at 10:15 a.m. Public assist on Oak Street.

10/11 at 8:46 a.m. Paramedic assist on Congress Avenue.

10/11 at 7:20 p.m. Fire alarm on Chandler Drive.

10/11 at 8:21 p.m. Rescue assist on Garden Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 31 calls between Oct. 7-13.

