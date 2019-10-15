MONTREAL — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Tuesday night in the fifth game of a six-game trip.

Braydon Coburn, Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning (3-2-1), who were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Nikita Kucherov added two assists.

The 25-year-old Vasilevskiy improved to 8-1-2 in his career against Montreal.

Jeff Petry scored for the Canadiens (2-2-2) and Carey Price stopped 19-of-22 shots in defeat.

The Canadiens came into the matchup with the league’s fourth-best offense, scoring four goals per game, but they could only get one past Vasilevskiy.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, WILD 2: Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists and Toronto overcame a slow start and beat visiting Minnesota.

Andreas Johnsson had a goal and an assist, and Auston Matthews and John Tavares also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly added four assists in the second period, tying a franchise record for assists in a period of a regular-season game set by Rick Vaive on March 12, 1984.

Luke Kunin and Gerald Mayhew scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk stopped 30 shots for the Wild.

COYOTES 4, JETS 2: Christian Dvorak scored a pair of goals as visiting Arizona topped Winnipeg.

The Coyotes had lost 10 straight games in Winnipeg, since the Jets franchise moved from Atlanta in 2011.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists for Arizona and Conor Garland also scored. Oliver Ekman-Larsson finished with two assists.

Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves for the Coyotes. He has allowed two goals or fewer in 11 straight games, tying the franchise record set by Nikolai Khabibulin.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist and extended his point streak to five games with his team-leading fourth goal of the season for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg, and Josh Morrissey had a pair of assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for the Jets.

NOTES

BLUES: President Donald Trump honored the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, using the occasion to announce an envoy to Turkey, mention the economy and an agriculture deal with China and laugh off the possibility of impeachment.

For the Blues, it was more of a last chance to celebrate the first title in franchise history than a political statement. Like previous NHL champions, they decided to keep with the long-held tradition of visiting the president at the White House amid teams from the NBA and other leagues either declining or not receiving an invitation or being disinvited by Trump.

St. Louis has a heavy concentration of Canadians and just one American still on the roster from the group that beat the Boston Bruins in the Cup final. Every returning player from the Cup champions took the tour, met with Trump and was present for the ceremony in the Rose Garden.

“No matter what we do, we do it as a group,” alternate captain Alex Steen said. “I think that’s how we won. We’re a very tight-knit group.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »