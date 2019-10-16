Donor Total amount
Stephanie Grondin $25,000 (loan)
Andrew Wawra $4,500
Andre Nadeau $2,000
Gregory Fox $2,000
Zev Myerowitz $2,000
Grondin Chiropractic $1,040
Nova Chiropractic $1,000
Joel Fernald $1,000
Life Source Family Chiropractic $1,000
Scott Glocke $1,000
Amber Hayes $1,000
Kelly Larson-Brunner $1,000
Paul Newton $1,000
Andrea Robinson $700
Brent Reiche $500
Daniel Myerowitz $500
Rok Morin $500
Melissa Baben-Goodin $500
Warren Varney $500
Sara Rivard $450
Nichole Clark $300
Daniel Lander $250
Jason Davis $250
Chandra Sasseville $250
Christopher Bell $250
Peter Gay $200
Kimberly Bailey $200
Denise Couture $200
Hoyt Chiropratic Center $200
Mike Hoyt $200
John Reeder $200
Jason Steinhouser $200
Joanne Chancey $200
Michelle Davis $200
Eleanor Rolnick $200
Celine Nadeau $100
Stephen Tyks $100
Mark Dupuis $100
Suzanne Grondin $100
Jeffrey Slocum $100
Aaron MacArthur $100

 

