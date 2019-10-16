Lewiston firefighters battle a blaze at a vacant home at 37 Lincoln Drive, an alley off Lincoln Street, late Tuesday night. Capt. Paul Fournier said no one was in the building when the fire erupted on the first floor of the old 1½-story house. Flames and smoke were shooting from windows when firefighters responded to the call. The cause is under investigation, he said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
