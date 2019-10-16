PORT CLYDE – On the morning of Oct. 8, 2019, Grace S. Machemer passed away at the age of 93 at the Woodlands Senior Living Center in Waterville. Grace was born in 1926 to Robert Bruce and Florence A. Skinner in Brooklyn, N.Y.She graduated from Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, N.J. and Smith College in Northampton, Mass. In 1948 Grace married John Douglas Page and settled in Laconia, N.H. where she taught high school biology.Following her divorce, Grace received her Master of Science in biology from Plymouth State College and taught science at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Hanover, N.H. Grace married Paul E. Machemer in 1969 and moved to Belgrade where she taught biology at Thomas College in Waterville for 14 years. In 1984, she and Paul retired to Port Clyde where they, working alongside her sons Thomas and David, actively participated in the design and construction of their new home.Grace and Paul loved the coast of Maine, spending their days boating and sailing. She also enjoyed volunteering for the Penbay Women’s Auxiliary, the Jackson Memorial Library, and the Marshall Point Lighthouse. Grace was an accomplished rug maker, had a strong interest in the history of map making, was an avid birder and reader, and enjoyed traveling the world.Predeceased by her husband, Paul; stepdaughter, Georgia Ann Machemer; and her brother, Donald Skinner.She is survived by her companion, Paul Dalrymple of Port Clyde; her children, David B.L. Page and his wife, Victoria of Ridgway, Colo., Thomas A. Page and his wife, Susan of Walpole, N.H., Janet W. Wilkie and her husband, Darrell of Oakland, Deborah A. Small and her husband, Robert of New Gloucester, Judith P. Kroeger and her husband, Michael of Williamsburg, Va.; stepchildren, Corona A. Machemer of New York City and Paul A. Machemer and his wife, Pamela of Yardley, Pa. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. To share a memory or condolence with the Machemer family, please visit their book of memories at bchfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Lifeflight of Maine. Please send checks payable to:Lifeflight FoundationP.O. Box 899Camden, ME 04843 Or online at Lifeflightmaine.org

