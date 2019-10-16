A Sanford man is facing multiple charges after Maine State Police determined that he called a victim in a pending burglary case against him from jail and threatened her.

Scott Leclair, 47, of Sanford was charged with felony tampering with a victim and with a second count of violating a protection order, according to a news release on the Maine State Police Facebook page.

Leclair was arrested Sunday for violation of a protection order, state police said. The victim had obtained a protection order against Leclair, but he violated it by sending the victim multiple text messages. Leclair already was a suspect in a burglary that occurred at the victim’s home.

On Monday, the victim told state police that Leclair contacted her from the York County Jail and asked that she drop the charges against him. He was charged with tampering with a victim.

