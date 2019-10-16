Arrests

10/4 at 2:16 p.m. Crystal L. Dufault, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Taylor Stroup for being a fugitive from justice.

10/5 at 1:43 a.m. Clinton Palmer, 27, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/6 at 1:19 p.m. Brian J. Berry, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of probation violation.

10/10 at 1:35 a.m. David Bartlett, 67, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/10 at 11:38 p.m. Mark Lafferty, 64, no address listed, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/11 at 11:16 p.m. Jeffrey S. Dunn, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release and on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

10/5 at 1:08 a.m. Florent E. Gakwaya, 19, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/5 at 12:21 p.m. Dimitri King, 26, of Westbrok, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and for violating conditions of release.

10/6 at 1:12 a.m. Erin C. Hawkins, 34, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/7 at 11:16 a.m. Joe Eley, 34, of Bath, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/7 at 1:12 p.m. Erika L. Waterbury, 18, of York, was issued a summons on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

10/7 at 5:08 p.m. A 15-year-old female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/7 at 5:35 p.m. A 15-year-old female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/7 at 11 p.m. Graham Dickson, 26, of Portland, was issued a summons on Sable Oaks Drive by Officer Ginger Ryll on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/9 at 1:14 a.m. Natividad R. Pagan, 33, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/9 at 1:15 p.m. Nikole M. Herring, 19, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Mitchell Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of operating without a license.

10/9 at 5:18 p.m. Jordan FLoridino, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Ginger Ryll on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

10/9 at 6:30 p.m. Timothy Diomede, 35, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of altering motor vehicle plates.

10/9 at 8:19 p.m. Katrina S. Good, of Saco, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Eric Young on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

10/10 at 12:57 a.m. Samuel B. Chipman, 19, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Scamman Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of criminal speeding.

10/10 at 6:19 p.m. Delja Malanga, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Rollins Way by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of endangering the welfare of an animal.

10/11 at 4:28 p.m. Isabel H. Nzeka, 38, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

10/8 at 7:30 p.m. Alarm call on Preble Street.

10/9 at 10:48 a.m. Gas spill on Main Street.

10/9 at 5:40 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Main Street.

10/10 at 3:15 p.m. Telephone cable down on Thompson Street.

10/11 at 1:04 p.m. Alarm call on Clarks Pond Road.

10/11 at 1:52 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Market Street.

10/11 at 5:26 p.m. Alarm call on Foden Road.

EMS

The South Portland Fire Department received 69 calls from Oct. 8 to 14.

