Community meal – Thursday, Oct. 17, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Shepherd’s pie, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Oct. 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Oct. 18, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeout available.

Harvest supper – Friday, Oct. 18, 4:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Dunn Street, Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. Ham, potatoes, turnips, cabbage, carrots, onions and homemade pies. Donations, $9, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 19, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, cole slaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. $8.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 19, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, cole slaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 23, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8, $4; $20, family.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

