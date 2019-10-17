WINDHAM — Interim town manager Don Gerrish will remain in his position through December.

“I’ve got other jobs I’m doing,” Gerrish said, so he will likely only work two days a week.

Windham has been searching for a new town manager since October 2018 when then-Town Manager Tony Plante left with a $175,000 severance package amid turmoil on the council about his job performance. Plante was replaced by Gerrish, and the Town Council had originally expected to appoint a permanent manager in January.

The town has opened its search for a permanent manager three times but has yet to find one. In the first search, no suitable candidate was found. In the second and third, the finalists accepted positions elsewhere.

Gerrish said the council will “regroup after the election” Nov. 5 and decide whether or not to advertise for the position again.

