Gorham grad on Collins’ staff

Timothy O’Neill, a Gorham native, has been hired as a staff assistant in the Washington, D.C., office of U.S. Senator Susan Collins. O’Neill is a 2015 graduate of Gorham High School and is the son of Tim and Diane O’Neill of Standish.

“Timothy has an impressive record of achievement and passion for his home State of Maine,” Collins said. “I am delighted to welcome him as a member of my staff in Washington, D.C, where he will work on behalf of Mainers.”

O’Neill is a 2019 graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., where he attended the School of Public Affairs.

Meet the candidates

Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., is hosting Candidates Evening from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

The free event is an informal opportunity for residents to meet and mingle with those running for the Gorham School Committee, Town Council and Portland Water District in the Nov. 5 election. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 222-1190.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Oct. 10 that the U.S. public debt was $22,842,749,110,170.59.

