Poetry series

Lowry’s Lodge poetry series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at One Westbrook Common, next to Westbrook House of Pizza.

Linda Aldrich and Nick Coulombe are featured poets and hosts are Jim Donnelly and Anna Wrobel. Light fare will be served and a suggested deonation is $4.

Seniors to meet

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at noon Monday, Oct. 21, for a meal. The menu includes haddock, potato, carrots and lemon pie. For more information, call Michelle at 232-6406.

Greet new library leaders

The Friends of the Walker Memorial Library invites the public to meet the new library director, Rosemary Bebris, and the new youth service librarian, Kate Radke, at a reception from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

Light refreshments, coffee and tea will be provided.

The Friends of the Walker Memorial Library will conduct its monthly meeting prior to the welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to join.

Christmas and craft fair

Longfellow Place, 80 Longfellow St., is hosting a Christmas and craft fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: