I am writing as a former resident and employee of the city of Westbrook. I thoroughly enjoyed living and working there and have kept up with current events in Westbrook since moving to Auburn in 2006.

I have known Phil Spiller Jr. since we were both 16-year-old musicians playing in the Maine All-State (HS) Band, he as principal trumpet, myself as principal flute. We were fast friends then, and 30 years later, we’re still friends. I mention this musical moment because most people know Phil as a pilot captain for JetBlue, or perhaps as the vice president of Discover Downtown Westbrook, or from his numerous other contributions to the fabric of the city, not as a trumpet player who slayed every solo ever put on his stand. Frankly, Phil slays at everything he does, and he is a very well-rounded individual with broad interests.

But beyond his impressive resume, Phil is a friend to everyone he meets, and is Westbrook’s biggest champion. I’ve never met anyone as dedicated to being a servant citizen of Westbrook as Phil. I’m a Democrat, and while we don’t agree on everything, I very honestly recognize – and value – Phil’s willingness and ability to work with anyone, regardless of party, to do the very best work for all the people of Westbrook. I miss living in Westbrook, and if I still did, I would happily cast my vote for Phil Spiller for mayor.

Kate Fish

Auburn

