STANDISH — The Schoolhouse Arts Center will host a Halloween Costume Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
The center has hundreds of costumes to offer and will be selling a wide variety, including shoes, hats and jewelry.
The center is located at 16 Richville Road (Route 114). For more information, contact Chris at 712-2422.
