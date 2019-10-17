STANDISH — The Schoolhouse Arts Center will host a Halloween Costume Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

The center has hundreds of costumes to offer and will be selling a wide variety, including shoes, hats and jewelry.

The center is located at 16 Richville Road (Route 114). For more information, contact Chris at 712-2422.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: