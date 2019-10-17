YARMOUTH — The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, along with State Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, will hold a small business resource expo 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St. in Yarmouth. The event will include representatives from state and federal agencies, such as the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Finance Authority of Maine, and the Maine Office of Business Development, among others. Coffee and refreshments will be served. See Breen’s Facebook page for more information, including how to register.
