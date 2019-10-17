ST. GEORGE — Two firetrucks collided and at least one rolled over, injuring two firefighters, while crews were responding to a call on Thursday. The rollover happened on Clark Island Road about 1:15 p.m.

The truck on its side was from Owls Head. The driver suffered a head injury and the passenger complained of back and neck pain.

Both people were taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport as a precaution, according to Owls Head Fire Chief Frank Ross. The other truck involved was from St. George.

Fire departments from multiple towns including St. George, Thomaston, South Thomaston, Cushing, Rockland, Union, Owls Head, Appleton and Warren were responding to a call of a building on fire on Tyler Lane on Clark Island.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is being called in to investigate.

This story will be updated.

