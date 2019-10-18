FARMINGTON — Four men accused of being part of a scheme that resulted in theft of more than $100,000 from Gould’s Service Station on Route 2 were indicted on theft charges Thursday.

When customers at Gould’s station bought propane gas with cash, the former employees would keep the cash, swipe fraudulent Mobil Exxon Rewards Plus program points program rewards cards to get points, which they redeemed for cash, according to Wilton officer Ethan Kyes’ affidavit filed in a Farmington court.

Zachary Armstrong Franklin County Detention Center
Scott Lavoie Franklin County Detention Center
Preston Riley Franklin County Detention Center
Kevin Farrington Franklin County Detention Center

Zachary M. Armstrong, 19, Scott J. Lavioe, 54, and Preston R. Riley, 18, all of Wilton and Kevin J. Farrington, 19, of Jay were each indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. The theft occurred between Sept. 4, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019, according to the Franklin County grand jury report.

A 17-year-old Farmington boy was arrested on the same charge while a 16-year-old, now 17, of Jay was issued a summons on a lower class theft charge, both in August, Kyes previously said.

Station owner and manager Paul “Danny” Gould reported to police March 4 that Exxon Mobil had contacted him for payment on over $100,000 in fraudulently redeemed Exxon Mobil Rewards Plus points attributed to his store, according to the affidavit.

Gould told Kyes he found four receipts on his computer system that he believed were involved in the fraud, according to the affidavit. Three receipts dated Dec. 24, 2018, were connected to one rewards account, which combined, indicated 409 gallons of propane gas sold for a total of 6 cents. The fourth receipt connected to a second account dated Dec. 31 showed 333 gallons sold for a total of 4 cents.

Kyes traced internet IP addresses that were used to set up some of the rewards plus accounts connected to fraud at Gould’s station.

At the time, Gould told Kyes, propane sold for $2.759 a gallon.

A representative of a petroleum products company told Kyes that Gould’s station was showing a larger sale of product to acquire points in the rewards program than his largest gas station in New York.

A conviction on a theft charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A conviction on the lower theft charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

