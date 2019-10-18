KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant ligament damage when he dislocated his right kneecap and there is optimism the reigning NFL MVP could be back on the field in about a month.

Mahomes had an MRI exam Friday that showed the ligaments were intact, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was still sorting through the results and putting together a timetable for his return.

The Chiefs play Green Bay a week from Sunday, then face the Vikings and Titans before a Monday night matchup against Tennessee on Nov. 18. The Chiefs (5-2) have their bye the following week, so it is possible they hold Mahomes out until Dec. 1 against Oakland.

“The kid had the MRI and we don’t have all the information. That’s what I can give you,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said Friday. “Once we get the information, we can give you everything that kind of happened and what’s going on down the road. The whole deal.”

Mahomes was hurt in a 30-6 victory in Denver on Thursday night while sneaking for first down on fourth-and-short deep in Broncos territory. Everyone jumped up from the pile but Mahomes, who quickly reached for his right knee as trainers rushed onto the field.

Physicians used what is called a reduction maneuver to guide the patella back into place, and Mahomes was helped to his feet and shooed away a waiting cart. As players from both teams gathered to pat him on the back, Mahomes limped off the field and to the locker room with little assistance.

Mahomes was only in the X-ray room for a couple minutes before he was ruled out.

JETS: Left guard Kelechi Osemele and the team are locked up in a surgery standoff.

Osemele says he needs a season-ending operation on his shoulder and is waiting for the team to authorize the procedure. The team, however, wants him on the field.

Osemele said Friday the team doctor and an independent doctor in California have both recommended the surgery for a torn labrum. But a person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press both doctors determined it is actually a pre-existing injury and cleared Osemele to play through the injury – and possibly have surgery in the offseason.

• Center Ryan Kalil injured a shoulder during practice and could miss the game against the New England Patriots on Monday night.]

RAMS: CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to make his Rams debut Sunday after practicing the past two days. Ramsey’s workload is still to be determined after being acquired from Jacksonville in a trade Tuesday.

SAINTS: The New Orleans Saints have ruled out top running back Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) and top receiving tight end Jared Cook (ankle) for Sunday’s game in Chicago due toi injuries.

BEARS: QB Mitchell Trubisky, who has been out since Sept. 29 with a left shoulder injury, will be a game-time decision Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, even after he practiced all week without limitations.

VIKINGS: Tight end David Morgan will have season-ending knee surgery.

After an injury that occurred last year lingered through training camp, Morgan was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the season.

EAGLES: The Philadelphia Eagles will be without nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Peters has a knee injury that forced him from last week’s 38-20 loss at Minnesota. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard will make his first start in Peters’ place.

LIONS: Defensive tackle Mike Daniels has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Minnesota because of a foot injury.

FALCONS: Cornerback Desmond Trufant will miss his second straight game with a toe injury.

DOLPHINS: Safety Reshad Jones and center Daniel Kilgore have been ruled out of Miami’s game Sunday at Buffalo.

GIANTS: Running back Saquon Barkley has been cleared to return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Last year’s offensive rookie of the year has not played since spraining his right ankle on Sept. 22 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

