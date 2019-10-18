The Red Sox released knuckleballer Steven Wright on Friday, the team announced.

Wright, 35, had been with the organization since 2012 and appeared in 81 major-league games since making his debut in 2013. He has dealt with a series of significant injuries and suspensions over the past two seasons, being limited to just six games in 2019 due to an 80-game ban for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and then missing time with foot and elbow injuries.

Wright’s latest ailment was a serious elbow issue that popped up while he was rehabbing his bruised toe in August. He received a plasma-rich platelet (PRP) injection Aug. 7 and was believed to be a candidate for Tommy John surgery.

Wright was due about $1.5 million in arbitration this winter and was a strong candidate to be non-tendered. The Sox instead decided to move up their decision on him, allowing him to hit free agency immediately.

Wright was 24-16 with a 3.86 ERA in 81 games (44 starts) for the Red Sox. He was an All-Star in 2016 and received two World Series rings (2013, 2018).

