COLLEGES

Eduards Tralmaks scored two goals, and Adam Daw and Tim Doherty added power-plays goals Friday night as the University of Maine defeated Quinnipiac 4-2 in a nonconference men’s hockey game at Hamden, Connecticut.

Mitchell Fossier had two assists for Maine (3-1), and Tralmaks, J.D. Greenway and Levi Kleiboet added one each against Quinnipiac (2-1).

Jeremy Swayman had 31 saves for the Black Bears.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Northeastern (4-0, 1-0 Women’s Hockey East) scored three goals in a 2:17 span of the first period and went on to a 6-12 victory against Maine (2-2-1, 0-1) at Orono.

FIELD HOCKEY: Hana Davis scored with 1:50 left to lift Maine (5-8, 2-1 America East) to a 2-1 win over Vermont (5-8, 1-2) at Orono.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Nic Pierog fired a shot past Maine goalie Connor LaCouvee, giving the Worcester Railers a 3-2 shootout win over the visiting Maine Mariners. Railers’ goalie Jakub Skarek blocked three Mariners shooters, and LaCouvee two Railers before Pierog ended it.

Kyle Thomas of Worcester scored with 2:09 left in regulation to force overtime.

GOLF

PGA: Justin Thomas shot a 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead in the CJ Cup at Jeju Island, South Korea, putting himself in position to win his second Tour event in South Korea in three years.

Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, had a two-round total of 13-under 131.

n Matt Every was suspended for three months for violating the Tour’s conduct policy on drugs of abuse.

LPGA: Brooke Henderson made a hole-in-one on the second hole and shot a tournament-record 8-under 64 to take second-round lead in the Buick Shanghai, the first of four straight events in Asia.

CHAMPIONS: Tommy Tolles closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at Richmond, Virginia.

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: Next week’s “clasico” between Barcelona and Real Madrid was postponed to avoid coinciding with a large separatist rally in riot-stricken Catalonia.

The federation’s competitions committee said Barcelona and Madrid have until Monday to decide on another date. Both teams then said they would like to play Dec. 18.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: FIFA said the final – the U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 – drew an average audience of 82.18 million in-home viewers – 56 percent more than the 2015 final.

HORSE RACING

THOROUGHBRED: Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer has been banned from entering horses in the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita, where he was barred earlier this year.

Six horses – four at Santa Anita and two at Golden Gate – died under his care earlier this year.

HARNESS: Scarborough Downs canceled live racing Saturday because of a power outage and downed phone lines. No decision was made for Sunday.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Odyssey Sims, the leading scorer for the Minnesota Lynx, was suspended for two games to start the 2020 season, stemming from a drunken-driving charge last summer.

Sims was sentenced Tuesday to 10 days of house arrest. One of the two gross misdemeanor DWI charges filed against Sims in June was dismissed after she pleaded guilty to the other.

FIGURE SKATING

SKATE AMERICA: Two-time world champion Nathan Chen of the United States topped the short program with 102.71 points at Skate America in Las Vegas – the first of six events in the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series.

– Staff and news services

