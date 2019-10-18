WINDHAM — Town Council incumbent Bob Muir is being challenged for his three-year at-large seat by Planning Board Chairman David Douglass.

Former candidate Charles Hawkins Jr. withdrew from the race Tuesday and pledged his support for Douglass.

David Douglass Age: 50 Party affiliation: Republican Family: Engaged to be married Occupation: Architect and consultant; owner of Envelope Architecture & Consulting licensed in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire Education: Bachelor’s degree in architecture, Wentworth Institute of Technology Political/civic experience: Windham Planning Board since 2015 Website/social media: LinkedIn; Facebook; envelope-architecture.com Bob Muir Party affiliation: Republican Family: Married Occupation: Range safety officer and pistol instructor Education: Degree in industrial electronics, various courses over the years in computers and digital electronics. Political/civic experience: Town Council 15 years (chairman, vice chairman, parliamentarian); member, Appointments Committee, Finance Committee, Charter Review Committee; 21st Century Downtown Plan Committee, committee for a police officer promotion; participated in town’s C.O.P program

Douglass decided to run because he does not “like the discourse in the council, and there are a few councilors that I’ve, quite simply, had enough of.”

If elected, he would work to address development, including adjusting zoning, as well as transportation issues and taxes.

“We have a fantastic tax base based on how this town is set up, but we’re not spending any of our money or our bonding on things that are going to set us up for success in the future,” Douglass said.

He supports the creation of both a town sewer and a spur to connect the town with I-95.

“What are we going to tackle?” Douglass asked. “I want common goals. I’m not even 100% sold on any one goal being the top priority. I just want to make some progress so that we’re not kicking the can down the road.”

Regarding disagreements on the council, he said, “We have some people on the council who are just incapable of basic discussion and disagreement. If you want more of the same, re-elect incumbents, but if you want definite change and progress, we need to get new people in there.”

Muir chose to run because there are multiple issues the council has been working on that he would like to continue.

“The growth and private roads is a big problem,” he said. “Those are going to affect the town quite a bit.”

He supports getting rid of cluster subdivisions and focusing on rural character, including instituting a cap on building permits.

Muir said that while there will always be disagreements, “We could do a better job making it civil.”

“Everybody has an opinion as to things they want to do for the town,” he said. “Sometimes you get very passionate about those. We’re trying to work together as much as we can.”

Muir is “concerned about the way the town is progressing, not because of anything bad.” Rather, he worries about people who do not attend meetings or choose not to speak in front of the council.

“I want to make sure everybody has the opportunity to get a voice in,” he said. “I would like to be able to take what people are telling me, bring that to the council table and kind of be their voice at the table.”

The election will be held Nov. 5.

