Dolphins safety Bobby McCain regrets a series of confrontations he had with Bills fans, during which he allegedly spit on one’s face following Miami’s loss at Buffalo.

“I wish I could have handled myself better,” McCain said Monday, without going into detail of what happened. McCain added he has spoken with coach Brian Flores, but declined to say whether he will miss any playing time in Miami’s next game at Pittsburgh on Oct. 28.

“We’re on the same page moving forward,” McCain said, without taking any questions.

The team captain also is accused of having a verbal confrontation with a teenage Bills fan, during which he twice threatened to spit in the boy’s face before the winless Dolphins’ 31-21 loss to the Bills.

Flores didn’t go into detail when he called it an internal matter in announcing earlier in the day that McCain will be disciplined by the team.

“I heard his side of the story. It’s unfortunate,” Flores said. “There’s a standard we’re trying to set here, professionalism in the way we go about things. And we need to live up to that standard, and we’re going to.”

Erie County Sheriff spokesman Scott Zylka confirmed police are investigating several fans’ complaints and are working with the Bills and the NFL in reviewing stadium security video. The Buffalo News first reported the investigation.

Zylka said there is no official police report because the complaints were made through the Bills and forwarded to police.

He would only say the complaints involve a Dolphins player spitting on a fan and threatening to spit on another.

BROWNS: Suspended running back Kareem Hunt is practicing with teammates for the first time since August after being cleared to return by the NFL while serving the final two games of his eight-game ban for two violent off-field altercations.

Hunt previously was prohibited from being at the team’s facility, but the league has allowed him to return.

The 24-year-old Hunt is not eligible to play until Nov. 10, when the Browns host the Buffalo Bills.

While he was with Kansas City, Hunt was caught on video pushing and kicking a woman during an argument in a Cleveland hotel. The Chiefs released the 2017 league rushing champion following the incident and the Browns signed him in February.

FALCONS: Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan’s decadelong streak of consecutive starts is on the line due to a sprained right ankle.

Coach Dan Quinn said Ryan ran in a pool on Monday to test the ankle and has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Seattle.

The 34-year-old Ryan has not missed a start since 2009. His streak covers 154 regular-season games.

PANTHERS: Coach Ron Rivera ended any suspense over his quarterback situation, saying Kyle Allen will remain the starter when Carolina visits the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Allen is 4-0 as Carolina’s starter this season since taking over for the injured Cam Newton.

RAIDERS-TEXANS TRADE: Oakland traded 2017 first-round cornerback Gareon Conley to Houston for a 2020 third-round pick, marking the third former first-round pick traded away by coach Jon Gruden in the past 14 months.

CHARGERS: Los Angeles offensive guard Forrest Lamp will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right leg during Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

