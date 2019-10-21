Saco police are looking for a local teen who was last seen Friday at a Portland high school and was still missing Monday morning.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Sara Montano, who was last seen leaving Baxter Academy in Portland on Friday.

Montano is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark green jeans and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information can contact Saco police at 284-4535.

