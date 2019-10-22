YARMOUTH — The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce has opened voting to choose the theme for next year’s Clam Festival parade. There are five choices and voting will remain open through Dec. 20.

The proposed themes are: “Maine, The Way Life Should Be,” favorite things about Maine; “Under the Big Top, circus fun; “Mini-Series,” from Netflix to HBO, but G-rated; “Farmers Market,” Maine made delights; or “Route 66,” national parks, historic sites and oddities. Contact the chamber at 846-3984 or [email protected] for more information.

