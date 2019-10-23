WINDHAM – Dale L. White, 68, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Portland.

Dale was born in Rumford, Maine, on Oct. 29, 1950, and was the third of seven children. Growing up he enjoyed playing baseball and was a fan of all the New England teams. He graduated from Portland High School in 1969, Dale was known for his love of hunting, motorcycles, and classic cars. He was also very fortunate to have a lifelong friendship with Eric Higgins and Al Higgins that began in middle school.

Dale had a long and rewarding career of 35 years with the Portland Police Department which he was very proud of. Dale was a family man. He always enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and he loved to travel to California to visit his family. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife Nancy taking trips to the Caribbean and also going to Old Orchard Beach to nibble on Pier Fries and Pizza.

He was predeceased by his father, Ernest White and brothers, Timmy White, Jan White, and Lee White.

He is survived by his mother, Jeannette McIntire, wife, Nancy (Butler) White, three sons, Jeremy White and his wife, Kellie, Shawn White and his wife, Heather, and Justin White, one daughter, Jodi Starkey, one brother, Eugene White, two sisters, Sue White and Judy Reid, along with five grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Octo. 25, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, in Portland. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery in South Portland.

