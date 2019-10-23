BATH – William “Bill” Howard McElman, 74, of Valley Road died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.He was born in Portland on June 14, 1945, a son of Harold W. and June C. (Howard) McElman.He grew up in Bath and later moved to New Castle where he graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1964 and received a degree from University of Maine in 1986. He met Sharon Frost, of Gray, on their senior class trip, and they were married on August 12, 1967. In 1965 he was drafted into the Coast Guard. Later he held several jobs throughout the years including Sagadahoc Sheriffs Dept. as a deputy, and FEMA in his later years, but his true passion was always working on the water as a tour and tugboat captain.He enjoyed going to Byrnes Irish Pub every Sunday and enjoyed reenacting with the Royal Irish Artillery, Civil War groups, SCA, and loved history. He was a very artistic minded man.He was a member of the Maine Public Safety Pipe and Drum Corp, the American Legion, the Unitarian Universalist Church in Brunswick and a volunteer fire fighter for surrounding departments.He is survived by his wife, Sharon McElman of Bath; three daughters, Sandy Foster and her husband, Scott of Raymond, Sara Guild and her husband, Ray of Bath and Susie Webster and her husband, Dave of Bath; six grandchildren, Ben Foster and his wife Jenn of Newport News, Va., Jillian Foster of Raymond, Erica and Thomas Guild of Bath and Quintin and Kaidin Webster of Bath; mother-in-law Charlotte Frost, an aunt Marcia Trenton of Damriscotta; and many cousins.He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Robert McElman.Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to theMaine Public Safety Pipe and Drum Corp.P.O. Box 8821Portland, ME 04104

