WATERVILLE — State and local police worked overnight at an apartment house in the city’s South End, investigating a missing person’s case that neither agency would immediately provide details about Wednesday morning.

But Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, confirmed it is a missing person’s case and said he would release specifics soon.

“We are investigating a case with Waterville police, and have been, overnight,” McCausland said Wednesday.

Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey said Wednesday morning that he could not release details.

The 2 1/2-story apartment house where the case is apparently focused is at 32-34 Gold St., at the corner of Summer Street. A Waterville police officer was parked Wednesday morning in the rain on the Summer Street side of the building, and another officer was inside the door to the porch on the Gold Street side.

Neighbors said they did not know what is going on, but some saw police cruisers driving slowly up and down Gold Street late Tuesday night.

Chris Moody, who lives across the street on the Gold Street side, said the building has three apartments: one on the east side of the building facing Summer Street that includes part of the first and second floors and in which a man named “Richard” lives with a woman and two young girls; another apartment on the second floor on the west side of the building where a young woman lives; and a third apartment on the ground floor facing west where a man named “Glenn” lives.

The building is located just east of the Muskie Center and Durbin Apartments, both of which are on Gold Street.

Moody, 69, said the young woman on the second floor moved in recently and has a boyfriend who visits her there and drives a pickup truck. He said the young woman drives a cream-colored sport utility vehicle that was parked Wednesday morning in the driveway facing Gold Street.

“Her boyfriend’s truck was there last night — a real nice truck,” Moody said.

A Volvo parked next to the SUV belongs to the man named “Glenn” who is in his 50s and lives on the first floor, he said.

The man named “Richard,” who appears to be in his 30s, often burns trash and other debris in a container on his lawn off Summer Street, according to Moody, who uses oxygen because of a lung disease and said the smoke bothers him a lot.

“He was out walking the dog last night and he never walks the dog,” Moody said. “I’ve never seen him walking the dog before. That was odd.”

A heavy rain pounded the streets near the apartment house Wednesday morning, where blue and white pickup trucks were parked in the driveway on the Summer Street side where the man named “Richard” lives and where a police officer was parked. Tires were piled up on the lawn, where chairs, a metal barbecue grill and other items were situated.

