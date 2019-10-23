Got a thing for wings? You’re in luck. From sports bars in the city to pubs in suburbs, specials on wings are happening all the time. To help you save a few bucks on your clucks, we’ve rounded up some spots that offer sweet deals on wings. Get ready to get messy.

AURA

WHERE: 121 Center St., Portland. (207) 772-8274

WHEN: The sports bar attached to Aura nightclub becomes chicken wing central during NFL games on Sundays and Thursdays. Feast on a plate of 10 wings for $7 (normally $10.99). The list of sauces and rubs available includes Thai peanut, chipotle, Cajun dry-rubbed and blazing hot Sriracha. Go team!



FAJITA GRILL

WHERE: 857 Main St., Westbrook. (207) 591-8150

WHEN: Wednesday is the day for wing fans to flock to Fajita Grill in Westbrook. For the entire time they’re open, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., all wings are 59 cents a piece. Flavors include lemon pepper, teriyaki, bbq and chipotle, and they’ll turn up the heat as much as you can handle. Keep in mind that this is a Mexican restaurant, so you’ll be able to wash those wings down with a tasty margarita.



THE FROG AND TURTLE

WHERE: 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. (207) 591-4185

WHEN: Wild Wing Wednesday at The Frog & Turtle means 10 jumbo wings for $5, in barbecue, fiery tangerine, ninja or dragon spit sauces, as well as Jack’s Abby beers for $4. The gastro pub is open 4-9 p.m.

LEGENDS REST TAPROOM

WHERE: 855 Main St., Westbrook. (207) 591-0283

WHEN: Tuesdays are terrific at Legends Rest Taproom in Westbrook. It’s BOGO (buy one get one free) day and the deal runs from opening to close (11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.). So buy a full or half order of wings and get an order free, then wash them down with another special that runs that night: $2 PBRs.



PIZZA VILLA

WHERE: 940 Congress St., Portland. (207) 774-1777

WHEN: Normally $10.95 for an order, wings are half-price all Monday long at Pizza Villa, open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., with several drinks on special as well. Wing flavors are buffalo and Villan (garlic and oregano).

SAMUEL’S BAR AND GRILL

WHERE: 1160 Forest Ave., Portland. (207) 797-6924

WHEN: On Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to close, wings are 50 cents each at Samuel’s Bar and Grill. Choose from buffalo, sweet Thai chili, dirty, BBQ or naked. Samuel’s also runs a wing special on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., when $16.99 gets you a bucket of six domestic beers and 10 wings.



SCHOOL STREET PUB AND GRILL

WHERE: 29B School St., Gorham. (207) 222-8090

WHEN: Wings are among the half-price appetizers on special during happy hour, Tuesday through Friday, from 3-6:30 p.m. Housemade sauce flavors include buffalo, BBQ, jerk, habanero, sweet Sriracha, honey mustard, sweet Thai chili and teriyaki, and all wings are covered in a spice rub before they’re cooked. You can also for 50 cents apiece on Sundays throughout the NFL season.



TOMASO’S CANTEEN

WHERE: 18 Hampshire St., Portland. (207) 536-1285

WHEN: On WingShare Monday, from 5 p.m. to close, get a full order of wings and two Narragansett tallboys for $13. Flavors include buffalo, Thai chili, dirt, garlic parm, BBQ and something called Pooh (don’t let the name put you off, it’s honey, lemon and garlic).

TRAIN’S TAVERN

WHERE: 249 Carl Broggi Highway (Route 202), Lebanon. (207) 457-6032.

WHEN: Thursday nights from 4-10 p.m. is when you can find one of the best wing deals on the entire planet. Jumbo wings will cost you one slim dime apiece at Train’s Tavern in Lebanon. They come in many flavors including honey mustard, garlic Parmesan and sweet Thai chili, and you can choose from ranch, jerk, lemon pepper and Cajun dry rubs.



WILLY’S ALE ROOM

WHERE: 1060 Route 109, Acton. (207) 636-3031

WHEN: Rumor has it, wing fans – and lots of them – flock to Willy’s Ale Room in Acton on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-10 p.m., when you can get a plate of 10 wings for $6. What’s more, there are 29 sauces to choose from to please every palate.



