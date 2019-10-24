A 24-year old Clinton man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car into a guard rail on Interstate 95 near Fairfield on Thursday morning, Trooper Joe Chretien of the Maine State Police said.

Around 8:55 a.m., Devin Douglass was driving his 2002 Ford pickup truck near mile marker 132 on I-95 when he swerved to the left, hit a guard rail and went off the road. Douglass was pulled from the vehicle before the hood and passenger side became engulfed in flames.

Fairfield firefighters responded to the crash at 8:58 a.m. according to Fairfield Fire Chief Duane Bickford.

Douglass sustained injuries to his legs and was transported by Delta Ambulance to Inland Hospital. His condition is not known but thought to be non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to Chretien.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: