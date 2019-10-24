Candidates night reminder

Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., is hosting a Candidates Evening from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

The free event is an informal opportunity for residents to meet and mingle with the candidates for the Gorham School Committee, Town Council and Portland Water District. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 222-1190.

Potluck with Purpose moves

The monthly Potluck with a Purpose series continues at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, in a new location, Summit Community Church, 368 Gorham Road, Scarborough.

Guest speakers will be Tricia Grant and Klara Tammany, both leaders of organizations combating human trafficking and aiding survivors.

Those attending are asked to take a dish to share. The series previously met in Gorham.

Brush drop-off

Gorham residents may drop off brush from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Public Works facility, 80 Huston Road. No commercial drop off is allowed and stumps will not be accepted.

As always, leaves and grass clippings will be accepted at Public Works in the designated spot throughout the season. For more information, call 892-9062.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Oct. 17 that the U.S. public debt was $22,918,794,762,476.14.

