WESTBROOK — Work on the playground at Saccarappa School has begun after a delay, and officials hope to finish up by snowfall.

The project was held off initially when contractors’ bids came in too high, but the project was sent out for bids a second time and was awarded to Seabreeze Property Services out of Portland for $122,447.

“This is week three of the construction right now,” Superintendent Peter Lancia said. “It is now going on without a hitch. We are kind of anxious to get it all together before winter because people here have been very patient and this is the last piece of the whole project.”

As part of the major expansion project at Saccarappa, funding of $133,000 was approved for the playground, designed by local landscape architect Sashie Misner.

The plan for the space is not like traditional playgrounds.

“It is what is called an integrated play space because it does not rely solely on equipment. It works hand and hand with the landscape,” said Misner, who has been designing playgrounds for the last dozen years, including those at East End Community and Breakwater schools in Portland.

The playground was slated to have an Elephant Play rope climbing structure with a bridge and slide, a Global Motion spinning structure, hanging bars, logs, boulders, sand area, play tunnel and wooden benches. According to Lancia, the park will mostly remain exactly as planned, though a few minor changes will be worked out during the construction process to avoid going over the approved budget.

