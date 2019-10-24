Medication disposal

The public can safely dispose of unused, unwanted or expired medications by dropping them off between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Buxton Police Department, 185 Portland Road, or at the Buxton Walgreens (formerly Rite Aid), 226 Parker Farm Road.

The disposal is in conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Rabies vaccine clinic

A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats is set for 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7, at the Public Works Garage, 215 Portland Road.

Vaccinations are $8, cash only. Hollis Animal Clinic sponsors the event along with the towns of Buxton and Hollis. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. To expedite service, pet owners are asked to bring previous rabies vaccination certificates.

Residents of any community are welcome to bring their pets in for the shot. For more information, call the Buxton Town Clerk’s office at 929-6171.

