Woman’s club to meet

GFWC Westbrook Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church to assemble boxes for its annual lobster roll box lunch fundraiser.

Lobsters roll lunches will be available Nov. 6. for pick up or delivery. The lunches were pre-ordered.

At its Oct. 15 meeting, the club celebrated its 100th anniversary by honoring all of its members with certificates of appreciation and pins for their many years of service. Member Judy Getchell received her 50-year pin, a special letter of appreciation from the International president Mary Ellen Brock and a bouquet of flowers.

A special anniversary party was Oct. 20 held at the Holiday Inn on Riverside Street, Portland. In attendance were Mayor Mike Sanphy and state officers and members from GFWC Maine.

Library reminder

The Friends of the Walker Memorial Library invites the public to meet the new library director, Rosemary Bebris, and the new youth service librarian, Kate Radke, at a reception from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Light refreshments, coffee and tea will be provided.

The Friends of the Walker Memorial Library will conduct its monthly meeting prior to the welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to join.

