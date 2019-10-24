I have been watching with incredulous interest as one of the most interesting campaigns in Westbrook’s history has unfolded – and I’m quite sure I’m not the only one in Westbrook who is excited beyond words about one of our mayoral candidates.

There is simply no one in Westbrook with as much love for its history and optimistic passion for its future than Phil Spiller Jr. There is a reason so many people call him “Mr. Westbrook” – because he simply is. His selfless devotion to the success of countless Westbrook businesses like my own, endless energy to improve our downtown, parks and open spaces, and relentless drive to improve our community for the future of its families and citizens is often beyond belief. When you also add in Phil’s family legacy, extensive education and decorated military background – and combine them with an unparalleled 20/20 pilot-like vision for Westbrook 2020 and beyond – I believe our community will realize its full potential with Mr. Spiller at our helm.

If you really want to see Westbrook take off – and take advantage of opportunities like never before – I hope you will join me on Nov. 5 in electing Phil as our next mayor.

Craig Bernier

Owner, Don’s Lunch Van

Westbrook