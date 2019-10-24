ACTON – Althea J. Cram, 96, a longtime resident of Acton, died on Oct. 21, 2019 at the South Portland Nursing Home.

Althea was born on May 26, 1923 in Sanford, the daughter of Robert L. and Kathryn L. (Dart) Clark. She was a graduate of Alfred High School and lived in Alfred, Sanford and then at her home in Acton of Square Pond. Althea had worked at the Goodall Mills for ten years and retired from Jagger Mills, following 28 years of dedicated service to the company.

Althea and her future husband, Clayton L. Cram, met during their high school years, she was 15 years old and he was 19 years old. They were perfectly matched dance partners! They danced Wednesday night, Friday and Saturday nights through-out their high school years. As Althea shared, “We were in great shape!” They were married in 1942 and shared 57 years of marriage before Clayton passed in 2000.

Althea and Clayton were talented ballroom dancers and danced to the famous bands of the 30’s and 40’s most every weekend. They danced together for 75 years and Clayton has his one and only dance partner in his arms again. . . Althea loved their Lake Home, cook outs and outdoor parties. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and neighbors on Saturday nights. She had the good fortune of being a world traveler; seeing most of the United States, Hawaii, Las Vegas and Florida. Many memories were made on their trip to Paris, France. One of her greatest joys included shopping for Clayton.

Althea was a classic woman; who sense of style and taste in clothing only matched her inner beauty. She made sure her shoes, purses and scarfs were the perfect accents in her wardrobe.

She is survived by her son Clark C. Cram and wife Linda of Sanford; her granddaughter Katrina Gould and husband Larry of Springvale; her great-granddaughter, Lindsey Gould of Springvale; and several nieces and nephews.

Althea was predeceased by her husband Clayton; her infant daughter, Kathryn C. Cram in 1943; and by her two brothers, Donald R. Clark and Erwyn E. Clark.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. Following the service, you are invited to visit with Althea’s family until we travel in procession to Evergreen Cemetery for 2:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and infant daughter.

