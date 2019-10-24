It’s past peak and the leaves are falling. Before finishing the raking, take a last look at the glorious foliage, photographed by Press Herald photographers in October.

“I kick at the leaves of maples

Reds of seventy different shades, yellow

Like old paper; and poplar leaves, fragile and pale;

And elm leaves, flags of a doomed race.”

– Donald Hall from Kicking the Leaves (1978)

