PORTLAND — Allagash Brewing Company will donate 10 cents for every barrel of beer brewed to Sebago Clean Waters, the company announced on Monday.

The pledge is part of a collaborative effort of nine conservation organizations working to protect water quality in the Lakes Region.

These funds will go directly towards helping Sebago Clean Waters preserve the quality of the drinking water in Sebago Lake.

“We know that we’re lucky to have access to such pristine water, both as brewers and as people living in Maine,” said Rob Tod, founder of Allagash Brewing Company. “We believe access to clean water is a right, and we want to help preserve it for generations to come.”

