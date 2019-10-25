HOCKEY

Dillan Fox scored two goals, and Ryan Culkin, Terrence Wallin and Taylor Cammarata added one apiece Friday night as the Mariners scored five straight to come from behind and handle the Newfoundland Growlers at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Jake Elmer had two assists and Connor Lacouvee made 26 saves for Maine.

Scott Pooley and Riley Woods scored for Newfoundland. Maksim Zhukov made 21 saves.

NHL: Nadem Kadri and Matt Calvert each scored twice, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a goal and two assists against his former team, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-1 at Las Vegas.

• Morgan Rielly broke a tie with 5:29 left and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the visiting San Jose Sharks, 4-1.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: Vlatko Andonovski is expected to be named the new head coach of the national team.

Andonovski, the current coach of the Reign FC in the National Women’s Soccer League, is expected to sign a contract in the coming days.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Visiting Leicester scored five first-half goals and another four after the break to defeat Southampton 9-0 and tie the biggest win in league history.

GOLF

LPGA: Danielle Kang shot a second consecutive 5-under 67 for a one-stroke lead at the Buick Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea, putting her in a strong position to win her second tournament in two weeks on Tour.

Kang, who won last week in Shanghai, had seven birdies and two bogeys for a 10-under 134 total. Hee Won Na (67) was tied for second with Seung Yeon Lee (68).

PGA: Organizers of the Tour’s first tournament in Japan, in Inzai City, took the unusual step of closing the course to spectators for Saturday’s second round and extending the tournament until Monday because of torrential rainfall and flooding in the area.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin, a three-time overall champion, was voted skier of the year, beating last year’s winner, Marcel Hirscher, in the vote by the international association of ski journalists.

Shiffrin, who also won the award in 2017, set an all-time best mark by winning 17 World Cup races. She added gold medals inthe slalom and super-G, and bronze in GS at the world championships in Sweden in February.

TENNIS

WTA FINALS: U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu and Wimbledon winner Simona Halep will meet for the first time at the season-ending event at Shenzhen China.

In the draw, the fourth-seeded Andreescu will play No. 5 Halep on Monday in the Purple Group. The group includes No. 2 Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic and eighth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. The Red Group includes Ash Barty (No. 1) and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka (3), Czech Petra Kvitova (6) and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland (7).

FIGURE SKATING

SKATE CANADA: Rika Kihira of Japan topped the women’s short program with 81.35 points at Kelowna, British Columbia.

Young You of South Korea was second at 78.22, followed by a 15-year-old Russian, Alexandra Trusova, at 74.40.

