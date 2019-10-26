PORTLAND – Muriel Louise (Johnson) Hall passed away on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. She passed away peacefully in her home with her daughter Flo, sister Celia, granddaughters Jessica, Bobbi-Jo, and Karen, and nephew-caregiver George by her side. She was born in Roque Bluffs, Maine on June 4, 1933, the tenth child of Wyman A. and Winnie B. Johnson. She was raised by Harlan P. and Margaret C. Johnson. Muriel graduated from Machias High School in June 1951. She belonged to Roque Bluffs Grange, Rainbow girls and Senior Girls Scouts. She was married to Oscar E. Hall Jr. (Bud) and they celebrated 50-year anniversary before his passing.Her work history is too great to list all, but the most important: William B Talbot, Esq, Fairchild Semiconductor, New England Pet Supply, Jacob Aggar, Esq, Richard Hewes, Esq., Rockwood Systems, and for over 12 years Rufus Deering Lumber Co, and volunteer driver for RTP. She was predeceased by all her parents; husband, Bud; sons, Eugene, Robert, and Harlan, daughter, Marlene. She is survived by daughter Florence Hall and son Steven of Portland, son Charles (Phillip) Hilton IV and his wife Robyn of Limington, and son Herbert Pinkham Jr. from South Portland; 15 grandchildren; and many great and great-great-grandchild. She is survived by her sister, Celia Sapia of Rockville, Conn. A memorial will be held Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the American Legion, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook.Burial will be at Calvary in spring of 2020. To view Muriel’s guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.comIn her memory,donations may be made toa charity of your choice

